Won't rest till party is unified: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

Sasikala recalled the split in the AIADMK after the death of MGR. “Back then, many people said AIADMK had no future.

Published: 13th July 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has said she will not rest until she has created a unified AIADMK, bringing together all followers of party founder MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

She was speaking at a function held in Thanjavur on Tuesday where Anna Dravidar Kazhagam, led by her brother VK Divaharan, merged with her faction. Sasikala recalled the split in the AIADMK after the death of MGR.

"Back then, many people said AIADMK had no future. Even the then DMK chief, M Karunanidhi, dreamt that way. However, we proved them wrong. I learnt clearly how to unify a split party. Once the party was unified, I treated everyone as our party people. I have never discriminated against party cadre as belonging to one camp or another," Sasikala said.

Though AIADMK functionaries are divided, all have the unified aim of opposing the DMK. "Similarly, all are thinking about restoring the party to its former glory - the seat of power in the State. I have been working with only this thought in my mind," Sasikala added. Stating that she was pained to see the recent developments in the party,

Sasikala questioned whether it is fair on the part of some individuals to act with only their own interests in mind. "Only those general council meetings of the AIADMK held till December 2016 are the real ones as they alone were organised as per the rules of the party," Sasikala alleged.

