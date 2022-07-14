Court tells Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to POCSO victim

By Express News Service

THENI: Theni Mahila court Judge Eswaran on Wednesday ordered the government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the seven-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and set ablaze by 18-year-old youth on July 03 at Erasakkanayakanur near Uthamapalayam in the district.

The victim, who sustained 40 per cent burn injuries, is undergoing treatment at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Of the Rs 3 lakh interim compensation, the Judge ordered the State to provide Rs 1 lakh immediately to the victim and the remaining Rs 2 lakh to be given within a period of two months.

Sources said the accused E Vijayakumar of Erasakkanayakanur sexually assaulted the minor and set her body on fire in an inebriated state. Chinnamanoor police arrested the youth under POCSO Act based on CCTV footage from the area.