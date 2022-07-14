Don't force eateries, malls to shut after midnight: Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu to cops

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two months after Tamil Nadu government issued a G.O. allowing shops to operate 24/7, DGP C Sylendra Babu has ordered police commissioners and superintendents of police across the State to allow shops, malls and eateries to remain open 24 hours and not force them to close after midnight.

However, the police chief has instructed his personnel to take strict action against those who indulge in unlawful and criminal activities under the guise of running businesses late in the night.

In a note, the DGP has said that as per the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishment Act, 1947, shops, commercial establishments, theatres, restaurants and other establishments that employ more than 10 people can function 24 hours on all days.

The Madras High Court has also issued guidelines to police department on this, the DGP said, asking commissioners and SPs to follow those guidelines.

M Venkada Subbu, president, Tamil Nadu Hotels Association, said that as per the Tamil Nadu Catering Establishments Act, 1958, police should not force shops and hotels to close but ensure their safe functioning. "Policemen would say that we should close hotels without asking any questions. They would harass and abuse us and threaten us with fake cases," he said.

Venkada Subbu said the association filed a petition before the Madras High Court and the court in its judgement said police should not create problems for hotels but should give protection to run their businesses. "Even after the judgement, our problems continued. We then approached the DGP and explained our plight. The DGP has now issued this order," he said.

Cops harass eateries, says guild

Chennai Hotels Association president M Ravi said, "Hotels in Chennai are run according to the time prescribed by the labour association. We follow all rules, but police continue to harass us. They would enter a hotel, and start throwing out things including LPG cylinder. They intimidate hotels till they are shut."

Not only hotels and other establishments, police also harass people who gather at public grounds late in the night. Talking to The New Indian Express on the condition of anonymity, a 25-year-old man said, "Once when I tried playing football in a ground with my friends, a few policemen rounded us up and told us to go home or face cases."