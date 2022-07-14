STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Don't force eateries, malls to shut after midnight: Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu to cops

The police chief has instructed his personnel to take strict action against those who indulge in unlawful and criminal activities under the guise of running businesses late in the night.

Published: 14th July 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu

Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra Babu (Photo| R Sathish Babu, EPS)

By Gautham Selvarajan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two months after Tamil Nadu government issued a G.O. allowing shops to operate 24/7, DGP C Sylendra Babu has ordered police commissioners and superintendents of police across the State to allow shops, malls and eateries to remain open 24 hours and not force them to close after midnight.

However, the police chief has instructed his personnel to take strict action against those who indulge in unlawful and criminal activities under the guise of running businesses late in the night.

In a note, the DGP has said that as per the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishment Act, 1947, shops, commercial establishments, theatres, restaurants and other establishments that employ more than 10 people can function 24 hours on all days.

The Madras High Court has also issued guidelines to police department on this, the DGP said, asking commissioners and SPs to follow those guidelines.

M Venkada Subbu, president, Tamil Nadu Hotels Association, said that as per the Tamil Nadu Catering Establishments Act, 1958, police should not force shops and hotels to close but ensure their safe functioning. "Policemen would say that we should close hotels without asking any questions. They would harass and abuse us and threaten us with fake cases," he said.

Venkada Subbu said the association filed a petition before the Madras High Court and the court in its judgement said police should not create problems for hotels but should give protection to run their businesses. "Even after the judgement, our problems continued. We then approached the DGP and explained our plight. The DGP has now issued this order," he said.

Cops harass eateries, says guild

Chennai Hotels Association president M Ravi said, "Hotels in Chennai are run according to the time prescribed by the labour association. We follow all rules, but police continue to harass us. They would enter a hotel, and start throwing out things including LPG cylinder. They intimidate hotels till they are shut."

Not only hotels and other establishments, police also harass people who gather at public grounds late in the night. Talking to The New Indian Express on the condition of anonymity, a 25-year-old man said, "Once when I tried playing football in a ground with my friends, a few policemen rounded us up and told us to go home or face cases."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C Sylendra Babu Tamil Nadu Police Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu shops
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp