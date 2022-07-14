STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Down with Covid-19, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hospitalized

It was on Tuesday that Stalin revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19 and had isolated himself.

Published: 14th July 2022 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 02:56 PM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, has been hospitalized.

Stalin has been admitted to the Kauvery hospital on Thursday.

It was on July 12 that Stalin revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19 and had isolated himself.

"Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for Covid-19. I have hence isolated myself," he has said on his Twitter handle.

He appealed to the people to wear face masks, ensure appropriate vaccination and be safe.

