Mangani Thiruvizha brings festive spirit to Karaikal streets after two years

Excitement hovered thick in the air as mangoes were tossed from balconies of houses after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic.

Published: 14th July 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Mangoes (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL: It was raining mangoes on the streets of Karaikal on the third and most important day of the 'Karaikal Mangani Thiruvizha' on Wednesday. Excitement hovered thick in the air as mangoes were tossed from balconies of houses after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic.

There was no stopping devotees who gathered in thousands to catch the mangoes thrown from houses. The streets were tightly-packed and residents, containing their excitement, waited patiently to offer fruits to Shri Pitchandavar being carried on a temple car.

Though the car left the temple only at 10 am, devotees flocked the streets from 7 am. S Rani, a government-aided school teacher said, "Celebrations were conducted modestly over the last two years. We offered prayers at home.

Now we have got the opportunity to offer prayer in person." Devotees offered fruits for a variety of reasons -- for an upcoming wedding, settling loan, buying a house to buy, getting a good job or the well-being of a family member.

K Venkatesh, a 50-year-old engineer in the power sector, said, "Prayers are best said at the temples and offerings are best given at festivals. We missed both in the past two years." N Kalyani, who came along with a group of women from Chennai, said, "This is the first time we are taking part in the Mangani Thiruvizha. We hope our prayers fulfil our dreams."

As the car carrying the deity moved through the streets, mangoes were tossed from the top of the buildings. Bala Sarveswara Gurukkal, a priest working at Shri Kailasanathar Temple, said, "We are glad to witness the festival being held once again. During the pandemic, prayers were held inside the temple following the protocol."

Stalls distributing free food and water were set up along the streets. It, however, has to be noted that the administration's Covid guidelines went for a toss as most of the devotees did not wear masks and social distancing was no where in sight.

