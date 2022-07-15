STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 school students in Tamil Nadu's Theni test positive for COVID-19

Veerapandi PHC staff took swab tests on Wednesday and 12 students rendered positive results before they were asked to isolate themselves.

Published: 15th July 2022 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, COVID test, Coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THENI:  A total of 12 students from a government-aided school in Palani Chettipatti tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Sources said students were suffering from cold and fever. Following this, Veerapandi PHC staff took swab tests on Wednesday and 12 students rendered positive results. The students have been asked to isolate themselves.

Meanwhile, ex-chief minister O Panneerselvam and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed the Centre’s decision to provide free booster doses to everyone between 18-59 years. OPS wrote a letter to the PM and expressed his thanks on behalf of the AIADMK.

