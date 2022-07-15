12 school students in Tamil Nadu's Theni test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

THENI: A total of 12 students from a government-aided school in Palani Chettipatti tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Sources said students were suffering from cold and fever. Following this, Veerapandi PHC staff took swab tests on Wednesday and 12 students rendered positive results. The students have been asked to isolate themselves.

Meanwhile, ex-chief minister O Panneerselvam and PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss welcomed the Centre’s decision to provide free booster doses to everyone between 18-59 years. OPS wrote a letter to the PM and expressed his thanks on behalf of the AIADMK.

