STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

1200-year-old Kotravai statue unearthed in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district

The six-feet long Kotravai statue may belong to 8-9 CE under the Pallava reign and the figure of the goddess is seen bearing right hands with weapons, seated on a fiery buffalo.

Published: 15th July 2022 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 01:44 AM   |  A+A-

The Kotravai statue unearthed in Villupuram

The Kotravai statue unearthed in Villupuram. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A statue of 1200-year-old Kotravai -- a woman warrior from the ancient period --has been unearthed at Nemur village in Villupuram, by a group of archeology activists on Wednesday.

According to archeological sources, the worship of Kotravai, presently seen as goddess Durga, had been prevalent in Tamil Nadu for over 3,000 years. The deity was worshipped as the goddess of fear, and for victory in war.

The six-feet long Kotravai statue may belong to 8-9 CE under the Pallava reign, according to sources. The figure of the goddess is seen bearing right hands with weapons, seated on a fiery buffalo.

Writer and archeological activist K Senguttuvan, who led the team, told The New Indian Express,"This deity is mentioned in our ancient literature with different names: Kanamar Selvi, Kadurai kadavul, Perungattu Korti and Kortavai. Her appearance would be beautifully interpreted in Tamil epic Silapathikaram by Elangovadigal, as a fierce woman riding on a deer."

Mentioning the distinctive features in the unearthed statue, he further said that a deer is seen below the left arm of Koratavai. "The image is reminiscent of the Paikala Bhava in the Silapathikaram, and here, we can see that there are two guards bowing down to her. So, it is evident that she had lived here in the region with an army," he said.

The activists demanded the government to conduct excavations in places near Nemur as there could be a greater chance of artefacts from the ancient period here, that will help strengthen the history of the region. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotravai statue Nemur village Villupuram
India Matters
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Patna SSP draws parallels between Islamic extremist body and RSS; BJP roiled
Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Lucknow: Row over 'namaz at Lulu Mall', Hindu group seeks nod to recite Hanuman Chalisa
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp