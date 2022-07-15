AIADMK clash: Lives saved due to police action, Tamil Nadu government tells HC

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday told the Madras High Court that police intervention averted casualties during the clash between supporters of AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) on July 11, when the party’s general council (GC) meeting was held.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) E Raj Thilak made the submission before Justice N Sathish Kumar during the hearing of petitions filed by EPS and OPS, seeking unsealing of party office and returning it to them.

Explaining the events and attempts made by the police to control the situation, he said that the clash was between the supporters of EPS and OPS, not between the AIADMK and the police. "Casualties could be averted only because of the intervention of the police during the clash," he said, adding that 15 people were arrested so far and efforts were on to nab the remaining suspects.

Refuting the charges of negligence on the part of police levelled by senior counsel Vijay Narayan appearing for EPS, the APP said even before AIADMK functionaries submitted a representation, police pickets were set up around the party office. On July 11, 300 personnel were on duty.

He added that OPS ignored the warning of police and marched towards party office when the situation was tense, saying he was the coordinator of the party. Vijay Narayan accused police of not providing protection to the party office despite the AIADMK having sought it on July 8. He alleged that police "aided and abetted" the clash.

Criticising the order of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to seal the office, he said such an action under sections 145 and 146 of the CrPC was unwarranted since there was no dispute on the property. He also said EPS was the custodian of the party office in his capacity as the headquarters secretary.

Blaming OPS for orchestrating the violence and creating a legal hurdle in collusion with police to make revenue officials seal the office, Vijay Narayan said OPS, guarded by men carrying weapons, stormed into the office by breaking open the doors and took away files and computers.

Senior Counsel A Ramesh, representing Panneerselvam, said OPS went to the party office since he was the treasurer of the party and was not expelled at the time of visiting the office. He blamed the RDO of taking action without 'application of the mind'.

Saying that none can prevent OPS from entering the party office since he is holding a position, the counsel said even if the other side has absolute majority in the party forum, things should be done in a manner known to law. When he said the dispute between the two leaders should have been politically resolved, the counsel for EPS said there was no possibility for them to come together again.

CHENNAI: The State government on Thursday told the Madras High Court that police intervention averted casualties during the clash between supporters of AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) on July 11, when the party’s general council (GC) meeting was held. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) E Raj Thilak made the submission before Justice N Sathish Kumar during the hearing of petitions filed by EPS and OPS, seeking unsealing of party office and returning it to them. Explaining the events and attempts made by the police to control the situation, he said that the clash was between the supporters of EPS and OPS, not between the AIADMK and the police. "Casualties could be averted only because of the intervention of the police during the clash," he said, adding that 15 people were arrested so far and efforts were on to nab the remaining suspects. Refuting the charges of negligence on the part of police levelled by senior counsel Vijay Narayan appearing for EPS, the APP said even before AIADMK functionaries submitted a representation, police pickets were set up around the party office. On July 11, 300 personnel were on duty. He added that OPS ignored the warning of police and marched towards party office when the situation was tense, saying he was the coordinator of the party. Vijay Narayan accused police of not providing protection to the party office despite the AIADMK having sought it on July 8. He alleged that police "aided and abetted" the clash. Criticising the order of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) to seal the office, he said such an action under sections 145 and 146 of the CrPC was unwarranted since there was no dispute on the property. He also said EPS was the custodian of the party office in his capacity as the headquarters secretary. Blaming OPS for orchestrating the violence and creating a legal hurdle in collusion with police to make revenue officials seal the office, Vijay Narayan said OPS, guarded by men carrying weapons, stormed into the office by breaking open the doors and took away files and computers. Senior Counsel A Ramesh, representing Panneerselvam, said OPS went to the party office since he was the treasurer of the party and was not expelled at the time of visiting the office. He blamed the RDO of taking action without 'application of the mind'. Saying that none can prevent OPS from entering the party office since he is holding a position, the counsel said even if the other side has absolute majority in the party forum, things should be done in a manner known to law. When he said the dispute between the two leaders should have been politically resolved, the counsel for EPS said there was no possibility for them to come together again.