Indian Navy rescues six Nagapattinam fishers stranded near Tamil Nadu's Vedaranyam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Indian Navy on Wednesday evening rescued six fishermen hailing from Nagapattinam who were stuck at sea after their boat capsized near Vedaranyam. Rescued, they were brought to shore.

K Ramalingam (37), K Ramkumar (18), M Vaithilingam (52), S Rajendran (60) and K Christinraj (40), led by the owner of the boat, A Pradeep (32), went fishing from Nambiar Nagar on Wednesday morning, sources said.

They went fishing about a dozen nautical miles away from Vedaranyam. The sea gradually turned rough, and, around five in the evening, the boat capsized in a turbulence.

Crashing into the waves, the fishers managed to regroup and later got on top of the partially-sank vessel. They were stuck on it for about an hour. Later, spotting the patrol ship at a distance, the fishermen waved and yelled for help.

Though the personnel on board did not notice the fishermen the first time, they were spotted when the ship went past them at a distance for a second time. Subsequently, they were lifted onboard.

Around midnight, they were brought near Nagapattinam, and handed over to the officials from the fisheries department. They were provided refreshments. Fishermen from Nambiar Nagar, on Thursday, sailed to the spot where the boat was capsized in a trawler and retrieved the vessel.

