STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Indian Navy rescues six Nagapattinam fishers stranded near Tamil Nadu's Vedaranyam

They went fishing about a dozen nautical miles away from Vedaranyam and the sea gradually turned rough, and, around five in the evening, the boat capsized in a turbulence. 

Published: 15th July 2022 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

The six fishermen being rescued by the Indian Navy

The six fishermen being rescued by the Indian Navy. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Indian Navy on Wednesday evening rescued six fishermen hailing from Nagapattinam who were stuck at sea after their boat capsized near Vedaranyam. Rescued, they were brought to shore.

K Ramalingam (37), K Ramkumar (18), M Vaithilingam (52), S Rajendran (60) and K Christinraj (40), led by the owner of the boat, A Pradeep (32), went fishing from Nambiar Nagar on Wednesday morning, sources said. 

They went fishing about a dozen nautical miles away from Vedaranyam. The sea gradually turned rough, and, around five in the evening, the boat capsized in a turbulence.

Crashing into the waves, the fishers managed to regroup and later got on top of the partially-sank vessel. They were stuck on it for about an hour. Later, spotting the patrol ship at a distance, the fishermen waved and yelled for help. 

Though the personnel on board did not notice the fishermen the first time, they were spotted when the ship went past them at a distance for a second time. Subsequently, they were lifted onboard.

Around midnight, they were brought near Nagapattinam, and handed over to the officials from the fisheries department. They were provided refreshments. Fishermen from Nambiar Nagar, on Thursday, sailed to the spot where the boat was capsized in a trawler and retrieved the vessel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Vedaranyam Nagapattinam fishermen Tamil Nadu fishermen
India Matters
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Patna SSP draws parallels between Islamic extremist body and RSS; BJP roiled
Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Lucknow: Row over 'namaz at Lulu Mall', Hindu group seeks nod to recite Hanuman Chalisa
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp