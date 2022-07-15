One more held for forging certificates, making fake IDs for diabled persons in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The Vellore District Crime Branch (DCB) police on Thursday arrested a 46-year-old man for cheating disabled people by promising to get them identity cards and getting commission from them.

Police sources said that Baskaran (alias) Aavin Baskaran was the third accused arrested in the case. A resident of Kalinjur in Vellore, Baskaran was running a welfare association for disabled people. He got it registered in April 2021.

According to police, Baskaran made a fake ID card for M Harish, a disabled person, and got Rs 2,500 as commission. But Harish later realized the ID card was fake when District Differently Abled Welfare Office (DDAWO) officers refused to authenticate it, police said.

The DCB received a complaint from the DDAWO and they filed an FIR on April 25, 2022. As per the instructions of SP S Rajesh Kannan and DSP Boopathi Raja, the DCB police arrested two men, Navaneetham and Dinakaran, in the case.

Now, police have arrested Aavin Baskaran under various IPC sections, including 465 (forgery) and 466 (forges a document or electronic record), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and remanded him in judicial custody.

