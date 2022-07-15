SETC all set to transport goods from August 3 in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To increase non-ticket revenue, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has decided to use luggage compartments in buses for transporting goods from August 3, official sources said. The transport corporation operates 950 sleeper, semi-sleeper, non-AC and AC sleeper long-distance buses across the State.

Official sources said the load capacity of luggage compartment of each SETC bus is 600 kg. Depending on the availability of space, 100 to 150 kg of goods can be transported in each bus. The service will initially be available in buses operated in Chennai-Tiruchy and Chennai-Madurai sections and will be gradually expanded to other routes.

"If the consignor wants to transport 1,000 kg of goods, we will divide the consignment into 10 bags of 100 kg each and will transport them in multiple buses to the destination. The goods will be unloaded at the depot from where the consignee can take delivery," an SETC official said.

The official said that the luggage compartment is available for rent on daily and monthly basis and tariff is being worked out.

The scheme aims to cater to small scale industries in Tamil Nadu that manufacture foodgrain and eatables. "Food items such as Tirunelveli halwa, Uthukuli butter, Thoothukudi macaroon, Kovilpatti groundnut candy, Nagercoil nendran chips and several other products can be transported," the officer said.

MSMEs too will be benefitted as transportation will be faster and safer without damage and pilferage.

"Presently, lorries ferry eatables produced in southern Tamil Nadu on select days and sometimes we are forced to wait for one or two days to transport the goods. As the SETC operates buses every day, sending 100kg to 200 kg of goods will be easier. The move will also immensely benefit consumers," said S Ramachandran, a Madurai-based foodgrain dealer.

CHENNAI: To increase non-ticket revenue, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has decided to use luggage compartments in buses for transporting goods from August 3, official sources said. The transport corporation operates 950 sleeper, semi-sleeper, non-AC and AC sleeper long-distance buses across the State. Official sources said the load capacity of luggage compartment of each SETC bus is 600 kg. Depending on the availability of space, 100 to 150 kg of goods can be transported in each bus. The service will initially be available in buses operated in Chennai-Tiruchy and Chennai-Madurai sections and will be gradually expanded to other routes. "If the consignor wants to transport 1,000 kg of goods, we will divide the consignment into 10 bags of 100 kg each and will transport them in multiple buses to the destination. The goods will be unloaded at the depot from where the consignee can take delivery," an SETC official said. The official said that the luggage compartment is available for rent on daily and monthly basis and tariff is being worked out. The scheme aims to cater to small scale industries in Tamil Nadu that manufacture foodgrain and eatables. "Food items such as Tirunelveli halwa, Uthukuli butter, Thoothukudi macaroon, Kovilpatti groundnut candy, Nagercoil nendran chips and several other products can be transported," the officer said. MSMEs too will be benefitted as transportation will be faster and safer without damage and pilferage. "Presently, lorries ferry eatables produced in southern Tamil Nadu on select days and sometimes we are forced to wait for one or two days to transport the goods. As the SETC operates buses every day, sending 100kg to 200 kg of goods will be easier. The move will also immensely benefit consumers," said S Ramachandran, a Madurai-based foodgrain dealer.