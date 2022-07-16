STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruchy Corporation recovers 20 per cent of dues at Rs 30 crore in two months

Published: 16th July 2022 02:37 AM

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The city corporation has in the last two months collected pending revenue to the tune of Rs 30 crore. In May, the civic body's finance committee took a serious note of the tax defaults and directed the officials to start a drive to recover it.

Sources said that the pending revenue and fines now stand at Rs 117 crore and senior officials are regularly monitoring the drive.

"We are yet to receive property taxes from several people, rent from corporation buildings, and taxes from residents. More than 50 per cent of the money has to come from commercial establishments. We are trying our best to recover the remaining revenue this month itself," an officer said.

A ward councillor, requesting anonymity, said Mayor Mu Anbalagan had requested them that they must not approach any officer with a request for granting more time for tax defaulters.

"We badly need this revenue to complete some of the basic works like road and drainage restoration work. Some of the commercial establishments like shopping complexes and major hotels are yet to pay up. There are some major defaulters who have not paid Rs 50 lakh and more. So, the mayor had stressed that councillors should not approach any officer with a request for extension in deadline," the councillor said.

Meanwhile, residents said the corporation should take stern action against major defaulters. "The civic body should consider publishing the list of major defaulters if it fails to realise the revenue by this month-end. This will, perhaps, send a strong message to the defaulters. Otherwise, it might also encourage honest taxpayers to avoid paying tax," said K Vetrivel Maran of Puthur.

Sources said the corporation is likely to release the details of major defaulters in the upcoming council meeting. The meeting is likely to be held in the fourth or fifth week of the month.

