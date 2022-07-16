STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women's panel organsies workshop for Tamil Nadu Police in handling domestic violence cases

Police personnel were asked to provide help and support to the protection officers of the social welfare department in investigating and implementing the interim orders of the magistrates.

Women abuse, domestic violence, harassment

Silhouettes of women are placed outside New Scotland Yard, by the British charity organization Refuge, in London. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure better coordination between social welfare and police departments in handling domestic violence cases, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, on Friday, organised a sensitisation programme for the police officers in the city.

AS Kumari, chairperson of the commission, said that they would also conduct a similar programme to discuss how to handle the increasing number of cybercrime cases involving women. Police personnel were asked to provide help and support to the protection officers of the social welfare department in investigating and implementing the interim orders of the magistrates.

"As the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, prescribe the role of police officers, they are hesitant to help the social welfare department. But they should always refer to the rules of the act. The roles of police personnel are often mentioned there," said Adhilakshmi Logamurthy, a senior advocate working in the area for more than two decades.

Strengthening of local complaints committees

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Kumari said Collectors have been asked to strengthen the local complaints committee and create awareness about it through self-help groups. "While there are committees in the districts as per the prevention of sexual harassment or POSH Act, they are not functioning properly. We have asked the district collectors to strengthen the committees and ensure they are meeting periodically," said Kumari.

"We have also asked the district to keep an exclusive complaint box and create awareness among the women from lower-income groups with the help of SHGs. We are also conducting meetings with private companies to form internal complaints committees and ensure their effective functioning," she added.

She added that the commission was also in discussion with the police on ways to handle the increasing number of cybercrime cases.

