Class 12 girl death: Autopsy report out but kin reject it

While the final opinion on the pending chemical analysis report is pending, relatives deemed the report fake.

Published: 17th July 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service
KALLAKURICHI: The autopsy report of the Class 12 girl on Saturday who allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning revealed signs of a hemorrhage, and shock due to multiple injuries sustained. While the final opinion on the pending chemical analysis report is pending, relatives deemed the report fake.

The deceased's kin alleged that the girl, R Srimathi (17) from Periyanesalur village in Cuddalore was tortured and murdered by school administration and teachers. They intensified their stir in front of the Kallakurichi GH on Saturday evening, refused to collect the body, and continued the protest at Four Roads Junction.

The girl -- R Srimathi (17) of Periyanesalur village in Cuddalore district -- was studying at a private school in Kaniyamur near Chinnasalem. On Wednesday morning, she was allegedly found dead on her school premise, near the hostel. Police found a suicide note that named two teachers and detained them. A case of suspicious death was filed and investigation began.

Speaking to media, R Selvi said,"The suicide note was not written by her. Just on Tuesday, she spoke to me and said that she will come home on Sunday. But, she is no more." She added that she received a call that Srimathi was admitted to the hospital, and then later told that her daughter died."I found injuries on her chest and head. I asked for the CCTV footage, they showed only the previous night's footage," she further said.

The autopsy that was conducted on Thursday evening in front of a few relatives, based on the kin's request, was videographed. The report said,"While the right ribs were fractured, the left are found intact. Dark red abrasions are seen in different places of her body, and lacerations on left parietal region of the scalp." It added, All abrasions are red in colour, injuries are ante-mortem and the time of death was 36 -48 hours prior to the post-mortem"

Relatives refused to withdraw their protest, despite assurances from Kallakurichi SP Selvakumar. As they were blocking traffic, police personnel forcibly cleared them from the spot.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister for labour welfare and skill development CV Ganesan and VCK party president Thol Thirumavalavan met R Selvi at her home and consoled her. Simultaneously, leaders including AIADMK interim General Secretary and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, and Naam Tamilar party president Seeman demanded a proper probe into the girl's death. 
A senior police officer said, “The autopsy report shows that she died due by suicide, and not raped or tortured before the death. We are awaiting the chemical analysis report.” Officials added probe was on.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)  
