Dharmapuri: Priest at govt event irks DMK MP S Senthilkumar

Further, he also questioned why representatives of Christian or Muslim communities were not present at the function.

Published: 17th July 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri MP DNV S Senthilkumar has lashed out at PWD officials for inviting a Hindu priest to perform bhoomi pooja for renovating Allapuram lake near Pennagaram. A video of the MP questioning the PWD engineer concerned in this regard has gained much traction on social media. “Is there any norms stipulating that a priest should officiate a government event,” the MP is heard asking in the video.

Further, he also questioned why representatives of Christian or Muslim communities were not present at the function. “Tamil Nadu government follows the Dravidian model, and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s events do not follow any particular religious practice,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Senthilkumar said, “Generally in the events where I am the chief guest, I give strict instructions to the organisers not to have any religious ceremonies. It is not that I am against such practices. Why should we follow the practice of just one religion and avoid others. This is a serious issue. In my event, I prefer having representatives from all religions, even someone who represent an atheist. If the organiser is not able to invite other representatives, it would be better to invite none.”

The MP stressed, “In certain events headed by ministers, I may not have a say, as I will be one among the many others invited. But in my events, I would like everyone to be included. When M Karunanidhi was the chief minister, no such practice was held,” he added.TNIE’s attempts to contact Collector K Santhi for her comment went in vain.

