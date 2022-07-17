Home States Tamil Nadu

Police constable injured in gunfire from own rifle in expo dies in Coimbatore

According to sources, Kalimuthu had borrowed around Rs 20 lakh and lost it in online gambling.

Published: 17th July 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A police constable, injured in gunfire from his own rifle on Friday evening in Coimbatore, died at the private hospital early on Saturday.The deceased, R Kalimuthu (29), attached to the Coimbatore City Armed Reserve Battalion II police, was in service since 2013.A case of attempt to commit suicide booked under Section 309 of the IPC by the Race Course Police was later changed to section 174 (accidental fire) of CrPC.

Kalimuthu, a native of Melathulukkankulam village in Virudhunagar district, was deployed for guard duty at the police stall of a government exhibition held in Gandhipuram in the city. More than 32 government departments had opened their stalls at the exhibition. The city police had displayed their weapons at the stall where Kalimuthu was on duty.

According to sources, at around 3.40 pm on Friday, when he was alone at the stall, a bullet from his SLR pierced his right abdomen and exited through the back. Staff from neighbouring stalls, who rushed to the spot after hearing the shot, found him in a pool of blood. Kalimuthu was later admitted to a private hospital. He died without responding to treatment at 12.40 am on Saturday. The body was then shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem, police said.  Kalimuthu is survived by his wife Salai Thillainayaki and two daughters aged three and four.  

According to sources, Kalimuthu had borrowed around Rs 20 lakh and lost it in online gambling. Meanwhile, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, citing the incident, questioned the State government for not bringing an ordinance to ban online gambling even after the expert committee submitted its report to the government.

Former CM and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami too, citing the constable’s death, questioned the DMK government on Saturday over the delay in bringing an ordinance to ban online gambling.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp