RGGGH gets 10-bed ward for monkeypox

Meanwhile, former chief minister O Panneerselvam tested positive for Covid, and was admitted in the isolation unit of MGM Healthcare with mild symptoms on Friday.

Published: 17th July 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers check passengers for monkeypox symptoms at the Chennai airport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after India reported its first case of monkeypox in Kerala, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Saturday set up a 10-bed ward to treat patients with the disease. So far, no cases have been detected in TN.

“A month ago, only 10-12 countries had reported monkeypox cases. Now, there are 63-high risk countries, especially in Europe and Africa. With India registering its first case, we started a special ward in RGGGH and are screening international travellers and people who arrive from Kerala,” said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

The State has been screening 2% of international travellers at the Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, and Madurai airports, with health workers checking for blisters on their hands and legs. At the Chennai airport alone, 30-40 flights arrive daily, with 5,000-9,000 passengers.

Meanwhile, former chief minister O Panneerselvam tested positive for Covid, and was admitted in the isolation unit of MGM Healthcare with mild symptoms on Friday. “He is under observation, and stable,” said an official statement from the hospital.

