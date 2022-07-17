Home States Tamil Nadu

Salem collector releases water from Mettur dam for irrigation

Based on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s instructions, Salem Collector S Karmegam released water for irrigation from Mettur dam on Saturday.

Published: 17th July 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Mettur dam

Mettur dam (File photo|EPS)

By Express News Service
COIMBATORE: Based on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s instructions, Salem Collector S Karmegam released water for irrigation from Mettur dam on Saturday. Water reached its full capacity for the 42nd time in the last 88 years and close to one lakh cusecs of surplus water has been released from the dam.
Karmegam told reporters, “Water will be supplied into western and eastern channels for irrigation purposes and a total of 45,000 acres of agricultural land will be benefitted in Salem (16,433 acres), Namakkal (11,337 acres) and Erode (17,230 acres) districts. He thanked the CM on behalf of farmers  for issuing an order to release water from the dam, two weeks earlier than schedule, for the benefit of farmers in these districts.
The dam reached its full capacity of 120 feet on Saturday at 9.55 am and inflow into the dam went up to 1,15,000 cusecs on Saturday, and all the 16 gates of the dam have been opened. Flood alerts have been sounded in these three districts, requesting the people and farmers who have been living along the banks of Cauvery river at Mettur, Edappadi and Sangakiri to move to safer locations as the water levels may rise. Instructions have been given to the people living in low-lying areas to stay alert due to flood-like situations and avoid jobs like washing clothes and operating coracles.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mettur dam
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp