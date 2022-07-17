Salem collector releases water from Mettur dam for irrigation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Based on Chief Minister MK Stalin’s instructions, Salem Collector S Karmegam released water for irrigation from Mettur dam on Saturday. Water reached its full capacity for the 42nd time in the last 88 years and close to one lakh cusecs of surplus water has been released from the dam.

Karmegam told reporters, “Water will be supplied into western and eastern channels for irrigation purposes and a total of 45,000 acres of agricultural land will be benefitted in Salem (16,433 acres), Namakkal (11,337 acres) and Erode (17,230 acres) districts. He thanked the CM on behalf of farmers for issuing an order to release water from the dam, two weeks earlier than schedule, for the benefit of farmers in these districts.

The dam reached its full capacity of 120 feet on Saturday at 9.55 am and inflow into the dam went up to 1,15,000 cusecs on Saturday, and all the 16 gates of the dam have been opened. Flood alerts have been sounded in these three districts, requesting the people and farmers who have been living along the banks of Cauvery river at Mettur, Edappadi and Sangakiri to move to safer locations as the water levels may rise. Instructions have been given to the people living in low-lying areas to stay alert due to flood-like situations and avoid jobs like washing clothes and operating coracles.

