Vellore to Chennai bus services from new terminus launched

Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Saturday flagged off bus services to Chennai from the New Bus Terminus in Vellore city.

VELLORE: Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Saturday flagged off bus services to Chennai from the New Bus Terminus in Vellore city. The terminus had been built under the Smart City Project at a cost of around Rs 53.13 crore.

Official sources said as many as 212 will be operated to Chennai every day. The bus services, which  can accommodate 84 buses, at a time -- to other routes will shortly begin. The facility was set up on a 9.25 acre land at Green Circle junction. Facilities such as shops, restaurants, separate resting areas for drivers/conductors and passengers, and a babysitting room were set up here.

Charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) are also being installed at the facility. Public toilets and four western toilets exclusively for disabled people, drinking water facilities, sprinklers, and high resolution CCTV cameras were also being fitted, official sources said. Solar panels that can generate 100 kilowatts will be installed on the premises for power supply.

Collector P Kumaravel Pandian, Vellore and Anaicut MLAs, Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, and officials were present on the occasion.

