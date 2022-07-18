Home States Tamil Nadu

 61-year-old farmer from Dharmapuri makes good use of arid climate, grows dates

61-year-old farmer S Nizamuddin has been promoting date cultivation across the country for more than 10 years and he grows 32 varieties of dates and is also encouraging other farmers to do so.

Published: 18th July 2022 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

Palm oil (File Photo)

Palm oil (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Taking advantage of the arid climate of Dharmapuri district, 61-year-old farmer S Nizamuddin, grows date palms on his 12-acre land near Ariyakulam. He has been promoting date cultivation across the country for more than 10 years. Currently, Nizamuddin grows 32 varieties of dates and is also encouraging other farmers to do so.

He has also been teaching farmers from the past 10 years in growing and exporting date palms.  Nizamuddin told The New Indian Express, "I was inspired by the date cultivation in the Middle East when I was working there. I learnt various methods of cultivation and brought a few saplings back to Dharmapuri. I learnt the tissue cultivation technique over time."

"Date tree is not affected by diseases and is resilient to harsh climatic conditions. In Dharmapuri, the climate is harsh for cultivating most of the fruits, but date palms thrive here. They give more profits as the trees grow older. For example, in the first year of cultivation, a tree may yield up to 50 kg of dates, but the same tree can yield around 200 kg by the third year," he said.

G Senthil, a fruit vendor, told The New Indian Express, "1 kg of Bahria variety may sell somewhere between ₹160 - ₹200. It is available between June and August and is in much demand at the local market."

Officials from horticulture department said, "Over the past few years, many farmers are flocking to date cultivation. The dates need to be properly taken care of in the early years, but after that, not much care is required. The saplings are quite expensive, and on an average a palm may require up to 1,000 litres of water per day."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Date Date farming Date cultivation Dharmapuri
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp