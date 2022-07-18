Centre to brief DMK and AIADMK MPs on Sri Lanka crisis on Tuesday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday brief representatives of all political parties on the situation in Sri Lanka following appeals by the AIADMK and the DMK to the government to intervene in the political and economic crisis there.

At an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, both parties demanded Indian intervention in Sri Lanka. DMK's TR Baalu and the AIADMK's M Thambidurai were particularly more concerned over the condition of Lankan Tamils. India's position is to not intervene politically, though it has sent loads of aid.

The foreign office last week said, "India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means, values, established institutions and constitutional framework."

The briefings by Jaishankar and Sitharaman will be on their respective domains. Sitharaman is expected to spell out the extent to which India could go to rescue the ailing economy.

