Coimbatore rural police form special unit to probe job fraud cases

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Police have formed a separate crime branch (DCB) unit to investigate cases related to job fraud. The unit comes under the district crime branch which mostly deals with cheating cases and will report to superintendent of police.

A senior police officer said, "In western districts, especially in Coimbatore, job scams are reported very frequently. These scams are aimed at people who are looking for employment after completing their higher studies. When it comes to higher salaries and employment in foreign countries, many people choose to invest their savings in it only to realize it is a scam later."

Job scams have increased during and after the pandemic and anti-socials are taking exploiting people who lost jobs. Many people, who thought that they could manage their family situation if they got a job immediately, have fallen victims, he added.

Recently, Coimbatore District Crime Branch registered two major job fraud cases consecutively. Both the companies have cheated lakh of rupees from hundreds of youths.

On Tuesday, police arrested D Chinnappan alias David Paul (57) from the Thudiyalur area, for allegedly defrauding 44 people out of Rs 1.47 crore by promising them jobs in various foreign nations. He was also facing a few more such cases even in neighbouring states.

In another case, police on Thursday arrested a staff of a tour and job consultancy, which allegedly defrauded Rs 47 lakh from 54 people by promising them jobs in Singapore, were arrested and three more were booked.

SP V Badri Narayanan said, "We have arrested some people in connection with two job fraud cases and further investigation is on. Meanwhile, we decided to take special care to prevent people from being trapped in such scams, expedite action against those involved in the scams and recover the money. The special unit has been set up to concentrate on such cases."

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Police have formed a separate crime branch (DCB) unit to investigate cases related to job fraud. The unit comes under the district crime branch which mostly deals with cheating cases and will report to superintendent of police. A senior police officer said, "In western districts, especially in Coimbatore, job scams are reported very frequently. These scams are aimed at people who are looking for employment after completing their higher studies. When it comes to higher salaries and employment in foreign countries, many people choose to invest their savings in it only to realize it is a scam later." Job scams have increased during and after the pandemic and anti-socials are taking exploiting people who lost jobs. Many people, who thought that they could manage their family situation if they got a job immediately, have fallen victims, he added. Recently, Coimbatore District Crime Branch registered two major job fraud cases consecutively. Both the companies have cheated lakh of rupees from hundreds of youths. On Tuesday, police arrested D Chinnappan alias David Paul (57) from the Thudiyalur area, for allegedly defrauding 44 people out of Rs 1.47 crore by promising them jobs in various foreign nations. He was also facing a few more such cases even in neighbouring states. In another case, police on Thursday arrested a staff of a tour and job consultancy, which allegedly defrauded Rs 47 lakh from 54 people by promising them jobs in Singapore, were arrested and three more were booked. SP V Badri Narayanan said, "We have arrested some people in connection with two job fraud cases and further investigation is on. Meanwhile, we decided to take special care to prevent people from being trapped in such scams, expedite action against those involved in the scams and recover the money. The special unit has been set up to concentrate on such cases."