Former Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam hospitalised over Covid-related ailments

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wished OPS a speedy and complete recovery.

Published: 18th July 2022 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam, who is in a bitter power struggle with the AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to Covid-19 related ailments.

The private hospital in a statement on Sunday said that the former chief minister is admitted with mild Covid-19 symptoms and that he was responding to treatment.

Panneerselvam is under observation in an isolated ward and that a team of doctors is attending to him.

Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK after the general council meeting of the AIADMK held at Vanagram, Chennai on July 18, and Edappadi K Palaniswami made the sole general secretary of the party.

OPS and his supporters did not accept the decision and expelled Palaniswami and leaders close to him which led to a series of expulsions of leaders close to OPS by the Palaniswami faction including the sole Lok Sabha MP of the party, OP Raveendranath who is the son of OPS.

