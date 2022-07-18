Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi student death: Victim's father suspects murder, moves Madras HC for re-postmortem

He alleged there were injuries on his daughter's body that suggested she had struggled with someone and the court has listed the matter for Monday.

Published: 18th July 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The father of the Class XII student, found dead in a Kallakurichi school last week, moved the Madras High Court on Sunday seeking a second postmortem examination. He alleged there were injuries on his daughter's body that suggested she had struggled with someone. The court has listed the matter for Monday.

According to the father's petition, his wife rushed to the school on July 13 after learning of the girl's death. She noticed bloodstains on the wall of the hostel verandah about 10 feet from where the girl's body was found, alleging the stain was of a bloody palm mark of the girl. This suggested she had struggled with someone before she died, the petition said.

"There were injury marks on her body. My family was not allowed to see the hostel room, nor was I allowed to interact with my daughter's roommates," he said. Alleging the school administration was attempting to hush up the matter of a cognizable case, the petitioner prayed for a second postmortem.

