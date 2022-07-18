Tamil Nadu school student death: Police arrest two teachers, locals blame riot on 'outsiders'

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: A day after a mob's went on a rampage at a private school in Kallakurichi where a girl was found dead, the police on Monday arrested Chemistry teacher P Haripriya (40) and Maths teacher J Krithika (28) of Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School in connection with it.

As many as 278 people, including 22 minors, were also held for rioting. On Sunday, the school correspondent, secretary and principal had been arrested. Meanwhile, villagers at Kaniyamoor, where the school is located, blamed "outsiders" for the violence.

The school is near the Four Roads Junction on Salem-Ulundurpet highway. All 50 shops here except the pharmacy were closed on Monday. Over a hundred police were seen at the spot but hardly any villagers. An aged man at the nearby bus stop, said he had never seen such violence in his life.

"Even surrounding villages are afraid," he said. Another villager said that while locals initially joined the stir, later outsiders arrived by bikes. "They suddenly started rioting," he said.

Locals then watched as police struggled to control the mob, villagers said. "Many left the bikes on the road and fled the police."

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

