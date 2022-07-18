Tiruchy city's garbage collection vehicles to be fitted with GPS trackers soon

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Acting on complaints of garbage collection vehicles not visiting parts of the city, the corporation is mulling over the installation of GPS tracker devices in all of them within a month. This would enable civic body officials to track the position of its heavy vehicles and the battery operated ones in each zone.

"Sometimes, the garbage collection vehicles may not visit a locality. We would come to know of it only when we receive complaints from the residents. But once we install GPS tracker device in all the vehicles, we can easily cross-check whether they have visited the respective areas. In fact, officials would also be able to track their movement in each zone from their system," a senior official said.

With Mayor Mu Anbalagan saying that plans are on to implement the system within a month, the public expressed delight over the proposal. They also sought a provision wherein they too can track the movement of the vehicles engaged in door-to-door garbage collection.

"We don't know when the garbage collection vehicle would be visiting our area. This often forces some of the residents to dispose of waste out in the open. If we are able to track the time or movement of the vehicles, we would be able to make arrangements to hand over the waste to the sanitation workers," said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Ponmalai.

Residents, especially working professionals, suggested that the corporation allot different time slots each day for garbage collection in each ward. "Several working professionals may be busy in the morning hours, and some in the evening hours. So, if the door-to-door garbage collection team visits a ward at different hours each day, it would be helpful to many.

But the corporation should share the schedule with residents of the respective ward. For instance, if a resident is not able to hand over the waste to the sanitation workers in the morning hours, he/she can give it to them when they visit the area in the evening hours," said Srinivasan KP of Srirangam.

TIRUCHY: Acting on complaints of garbage collection vehicles not visiting parts of the city, the corporation is mulling over the installation of GPS tracker devices in all of them within a month. This would enable civic body officials to track the position of its heavy vehicles and the battery operated ones in each zone. "Sometimes, the garbage collection vehicles may not visit a locality. We would come to know of it only when we receive complaints from the residents. But once we install GPS tracker device in all the vehicles, we can easily cross-check whether they have visited the respective areas. In fact, officials would also be able to track their movement in each zone from their system," a senior official said. With Mayor Mu Anbalagan saying that plans are on to implement the system within a month, the public expressed delight over the proposal. They also sought a provision wherein they too can track the movement of the vehicles engaged in door-to-door garbage collection. "We don't know when the garbage collection vehicle would be visiting our area. This often forces some of the residents to dispose of waste out in the open. If we are able to track the time or movement of the vehicles, we would be able to make arrangements to hand over the waste to the sanitation workers," said Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Ponmalai. Residents, especially working professionals, suggested that the corporation allot different time slots each day for garbage collection in each ward. "Several working professionals may be busy in the morning hours, and some in the evening hours. So, if the door-to-door garbage collection team visits a ward at different hours each day, it would be helpful to many. But the corporation should share the schedule with residents of the respective ward. For instance, if a resident is not able to hand over the waste to the sanitation workers in the morning hours, he/she can give it to them when they visit the area in the evening hours," said Srinivasan KP of Srirangam.