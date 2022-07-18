Home States Tamil Nadu

Waning demand likely to leave 50 per cent engineering seats in Tamil Nadu vacant this year

Going by the application status of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), it’s likely that this year, too, over 50% of the seats will remain vacant, academicians said.

Published: 18th July 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Education: In a state which fares low in the in the literacy rate, education is still in bad shape. The higher education options in the state leave the students with not much choice but to leave the state. With no big engineering or medical college, the students of the state often travel to South India or move to Punjab or Delhi. Even with the case of arts stream, the standards of the colleges are not up to the mark and oftening completing the degree on time is compromised. Be it the 15 years rule of Lallu Prasad Yadav or the incumbent Nitish Kumar, education has not been a priority. (File Photo |EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Going by the application status of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), it's likely that this year, too, over 50 per cent of the seats will remain vacant, academicians said. So far, 1.79 lakh students have registered for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) while out of them only 1.28lakh students have uploaded their certificates in the portal.

The figures are not very encouraging as it's been a month since TNEA opened its application process and it would continue till the publication of CBSE class 12 results. Last year, within nine days, the number of online registrations had crossed one lakh.

And even the admissions figures were overwhelming. After a lull of five years, private engineering colleges managed to fill around 59 per cent of their seats last year. Otherwise colleges usually struggle to fill even 50 per cent. 

"Last year, the scenario was completely different. All students had passed class 12 examination. So, many wanted to pursue engineering. This year,  however, demand of engineering courses is again waning," said K Girish, principal of a private engineering college. 

There are many reasons for low application figure in TNEA. "Apart from computer science, job opportunities in the remaining engineering streams aren’t very good," said a faculty member of a government engineering college.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions TN engineering seats
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp