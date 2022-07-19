Home States Tamil Nadu

Funds crunch forces Tiruchy corporation to look out for sponsors to maintain parks

Residents have often wondered why the corporation is not taking steps to improve the condition of parks constructed under Thennur bridge, Palakkarai and other locations in the city.

Published: 19th July 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruchirappalli Municipal Corporation

Tiruchirappalli Municipal Corporation

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents have often wondered why the corporation is not taking steps to improve the condition of parks constructed under Thennur bridge, Palakkarai and other locations in the city. Some of these parks, opened with much fanfare in 2018 and 2019, are currently in bad condition.

Sources said the corporation is struggling to get funds to improve the condition of these parks and has started looking for sponsors to carry out their beautification and maintenance. In 2018 and 2019, the then administration constructed several parks in the city, the number currently stands at 310.

Sources said the park-construction spree of the then administration under the Smart City project has now turned out to be a burden on the administration. Recently, the corporation held a meeting with banks to get sponsorship for carrying out maintenance of these facilities.

"They can take up the maintenance of these parks and even put up their advertisements there. They can carry out maintenance activities using CSR fund. We are expecting a favourable response from them," a senior official said.

Sources said that apart from banks, the corporation has plans to approach major merchants with the same proposal. "If we get sponsors, it will be a great relief for the corporation," a source said. Residents expressed the opinion that the corporation might have a hard time in finding sponsors for several parks in the city.

"They have constructed parks at every nook and corner of the city. All these were done with the claim of promoting a healthy living. But, I still don't understand the logic behind constructing parks close to one another. For instance, there are two parks at a very close distance in JK Nagar. Who will sponsor maintenance of such facilities? In such cases, they may get sponsors only for one of the parks," said T Killivalavan, a resident of JK Nagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy corporation Tiruchy parks
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp