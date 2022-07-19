Funds crunch forces Tiruchy corporation to look out for sponsors to maintain parks

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Residents have often wondered why the corporation is not taking steps to improve the condition of parks constructed under Thennur bridge, Palakkarai and other locations in the city. Some of these parks, opened with much fanfare in 2018 and 2019, are currently in bad condition.

Sources said the corporation is struggling to get funds to improve the condition of these parks and has started looking for sponsors to carry out their beautification and maintenance. In 2018 and 2019, the then administration constructed several parks in the city, the number currently stands at 310.

Sources said the park-construction spree of the then administration under the Smart City project has now turned out to be a burden on the administration. Recently, the corporation held a meeting with banks to get sponsorship for carrying out maintenance of these facilities.

"They can take up the maintenance of these parks and even put up their advertisements there. They can carry out maintenance activities using CSR fund. We are expecting a favourable response from them," a senior official said.

Sources said that apart from banks, the corporation has plans to approach major merchants with the same proposal. "If we get sponsors, it will be a great relief for the corporation," a source said. Residents expressed the opinion that the corporation might have a hard time in finding sponsors for several parks in the city.

"They have constructed parks at every nook and corner of the city. All these were done with the claim of promoting a healthy living. But, I still don't understand the logic behind constructing parks close to one another. For instance, there are two parks at a very close distance in JK Nagar. Who will sponsor maintenance of such facilities? In such cases, they may get sponsors only for one of the parks," said T Killivalavan, a resident of JK Nagar.

