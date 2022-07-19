Heavy rain forecast in 12 districts of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted heavy rainfall warning for 12 districts in the State till July 20. Heavy rains are forecasted over The Nilgiris, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Tirupattur and Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni and Dindigul districts. In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Naduvattam in The Nilgiris received the highest rainfall of 8 cm followed by Tirupuvanam in Sivaganga got 7 cm. In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm with light/moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 34-35 degrees Celcius and 26-27 degrees respectively, according to the met office.