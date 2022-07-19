Home States Tamil Nadu

Independence Day fest: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi announces essay contest for students, draws flak

According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Monday, students of classes 6-12 can write an essay on the topic ‘My Favourite Freedom Fighter’ in English or Tamil.

Published: 19th July 2022

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Monday announced that he would be organising a state-level essay competition in Tamil and English for school and college students to commemorate the 75 years of India's Independence. 

According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Monday, students of classes VI-XII can write an essay on the topic 'My Favourite Freedom Fighter' in English or Tamil. For college and university students, the topic is 'India by 2047'.

Students should submit their essays by 6 pm August 1. Those sending Tamil essays should address them to Director, Central Institute of Classical Tamil, Chemmozhi Salai, Perumbakkam. English essays should be sent to The Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University, Anna Salai.

Two committees - one headed by R Chandrasekaran (director of Central Institute of Classical Tamil), and the other by Sudha Seshayyan (V-C, Dr MGR Medical University) - will evaluate the essays. 

In college/university level, the first prize will carry Rs 1 lakh, second prize Rs 75,000, and third prize Rs 50,000. In school level, the first, second, and third prizes will carry Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively, according to the statement.

SPCSS opposes move

State Platform for Common School System (SPCSS), however, alleged that the governor was unilaterally and arbitrarily organising the essay competition. It submitted a memorandum to the governor urging him to drop the idea of organising the event himself and let the school education and higher education departments organise it instead.

SPCSS general secretary Prince Gajendra Babu said in the memorandum that it was the duty of elected government of the State to organise such events. He accused the governor of interfering in the affairs of educational institutions.

He alleged that, under the garb of celebrating Indian Independence, the governor was trying to canvass support for his ideas by organising the competition for school and college students.

SPCSS requested the governor to respect the Indian Constitution by withdrawing the announcement for organising the essay competition for school and college students. He should instead convey to the State government his desire to hold such a competition, and the government should, in turn, organise the event, he said.

