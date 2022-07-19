Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi violence: 40 per cent private schools in Vellore remain closed

The Nursery/ Primary, Matriculation Higher Secondary, CBSE, and ICSE Schools Association urged the government to ensure safety for private school students, teachers, and properties.

Published: 19th July 2022 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

school students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of violence that broke out on the premises of a private school in Kallakurichi over the alleged suicide of a girl student, about 40 per cent of private schools in Vellore remained shut on Monday.

"It was a mark of protest against the violence that saw a large group of residents, and outsiders vandalising the institution and setting ablaze school buses," said the Nursery/ Primary, Matriculation Higher Secondary, CBSE, and ICSE Schools Association.

The association members led by State Organising Secretary K Deivasigamani submitted a petition at the Collectorate during the grievances redressal meeting, urging the government to ensure safety for private school students, teachers, and properties.

They said some anti-social elements took law and order in their own hands, and perpetrated such an act. They said strict laws should be enacted to punish those who cause such violence.  

School principals, correspondents, and teachers had come together and submitted the petition here. There are 116 matriculation schools, 275 primary and nursery schools, and 32 CBSE and ICSE ones in the district, said Deivasigamani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellroe private schools Kallakurichi violence
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp