Kallakurichi violence: 40 per cent private schools in Vellore remain closed

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of violence that broke out on the premises of a private school in Kallakurichi over the alleged suicide of a girl student, about 40 per cent of private schools in Vellore remained shut on Monday.

"It was a mark of protest against the violence that saw a large group of residents, and outsiders vandalising the institution and setting ablaze school buses," said the Nursery/ Primary, Matriculation Higher Secondary, CBSE, and ICSE Schools Association.

The association members led by State Organising Secretary K Deivasigamani submitted a petition at the Collectorate during the grievances redressal meeting, urging the government to ensure safety for private school students, teachers, and properties.

They said some anti-social elements took law and order in their own hands, and perpetrated such an act. They said strict laws should be enacted to punish those who cause such violence.

School principals, correspondents, and teachers had come together and submitted the petition here. There are 116 matriculation schools, 275 primary and nursery schools, and 32 CBSE and ICSE ones in the district, said Deivasigamani.

