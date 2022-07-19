Smoke from tyre factory in Tamil Nadu's Karai becomes matter of health concern

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Thick, dark smoke coming out from a private tyre factory in Naranamangalam village has been a cause of concern, leading to health issues like respiratory problems and diarrhoea, residents alleged. They submitted a petition in this regard at the Collectorate on Monday.

Over 200 families live in Malaiyappa Nagar and Ramalinga Nagar in Karai panchayat. Most of them are from Narikuravar community, and grow maize and groundnuts for a living. The functioning of the private factory in the village has been allegedly affecting their health for over four years now.

Though the residents submitted two petitions at the Collectorate demanding action and closure of the factory, no action has been taken so far, they claimed.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Karai R Subramanian, a resident, said, "The factory is located 300 metres from our area. Smoke comes out the factory every time they start the operating the machines. The smell is sickening, and also causing breathing problems.

We often suffer from respiratory problems and diarrhoea, and often go to hospitals. The dust from the factory falls into waterbodies, contaminating them very badly. The smoke from the factory spreads to about two km from the premises. After a hard day's work, when we return home, we are unable to sleep owing to the smoke."

Sewage from the plant flows to fields and also pollutes groundwater. "Farming has become difficult owing to this. Groundwater is getting polluted in nearby villages of Naranamangalam, Maruthadi, Vijayagopalapuram, Karai and Varagupadi," Subramanian said.

A Rajini, another resident, said, "We are affected by the smoke and sewage. My wife died of breathing problem. Work is now being carried out to run the machines in the factory using coal. We protested during one of the consultation meetings against this. However, they are carrying out a trial run. We hear the plant has being operating using coal since July 20. The Collector should investigate and stop it immediately."

When contacted, Senthil Kumar, Perambalur Pollution Control Board District Environment Engineer, said, "There has been no pollution problems in this area because of the factory. If there is any dark smoke coming from the area, the residents should contact me with photo evidence. Action will then be taken."

