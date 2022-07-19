Survey finds 'untouchability wall' on natham poromboke land in Tiruppur district

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A group of villagers from Ayyampalayam at Mettupalayam in Kangeyam taluk has alleged that a 300-feet-long untouchability wall was constructed by the dominant caste near the village in 2015. The issue came to light last month during the verification of land records.

It was found that it was constructed on natham poromboke land. The villagers said the wall has made it difficult even for ambulances to reach their houses. A petition was submitted to the District Collector on Monday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, A Palanisami (57) from Ayyampalayam said, "There are more than 30 families from SC communities in Ayyampalayam. We live on the eastern side of the village, and to reach Vellakoil-Muthur Road, we used to take a 16 feet wide pathway."

"But it was blocked by some private individuals in 2015. The people from the dominant caste claimed that it was patta land. Since, they belonged to dominant castes and had strong political ties, we decided not to question them further. We have to walk more than 500 metres to reach Vellakoil-Muthur Road. Even an ambulance cannot reach the place," he said.

P Loganthan, councillor of ward 8, said, "Most of the villagers are not aware of the issue. It came to light through a local official last month. The wall should be razed immediately."

An official in the district administration said, "This is a serious issue and there is less possibility of such a wall in Kangeyam Taluk. I will check with local officials and also send a team to inspect the village. Appropriate action will be taken immediately."

