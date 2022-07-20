Home States Tamil Nadu

NABARD begins work on high-level bridge over Noyyal river in Coimbatore

The low-level bridge, which was constructed in 1960, washed away in flash floods in Noyyal on Saturday forcing authorities to suspend traffic.

Published: 20th July 2022 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

NABARD's regional office in Bhubaneswar

NABARD's regional office in Bhubaneswar. (File photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has started preliminary works for the construction of a high-level bridge on Singanallur to Vellalore road after a causeway was washed away in the recent rain. The work is expected to be completed in six months.

The low-level bridge, which was constructed in 1960, washed away in flash floods in Noyyal on Saturday forcing authorities to suspend traffic. Vehicles are being diverted to Ondipudur on Tiruchy road, Kamatchipuram L&T bypass road to reach Vellalore from Singanallur.

According to an official from NABARD, the cost of the project is Rs 4.40 crore and will be completed within six months if there is no rain and flooding. "The existing bridge is narrow and even two cars can't pass through at a  time. However, the high-level bridge will have a 10.5-metre carriageway and would facilitate vehicles to move on three lanes," he said.

As part of the construction work, the NABARD has shifted a 500-diameter drinking water pipeline that supplies water in the surroundings of Kurichi and the demolition of the old bridge started on Monday, he added.

"Two abutments will be raised at both ends and two piers will be installed in the middle of the river.
A total of three spans of 15.6 metres will also be constructed. Since the Noyyal river is narrow and has a huge depth, water flow is high that led the ground level bridge washed away in the flood," the official explained.

