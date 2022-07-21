16-month-old tiger cub to be tranquilised in Tamil Nadu's Valparai for dental care

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve have planned to tranquilise a 16-month-old tiger cub, named ANM T56, to treat its damaged right upper canine tooth. It is being maintained in a spacious enclosure at Manthirimattam near Valparai.

Based on a recommendation from an expert committee, officials have sent a letter to chief wildlife warden Syed Muzammil Abbas, seeking permission to tranquilise the cub. Veterinarians and officials suspect that the canine tooth developed a crack when the animal was captured at Thaimudi estate in September 2021.

The damage has so far not prevented the animal from eating. However, the expert committee fear that the tooth could trouble the cub when it starts hunting.

"Right now, the cub is preying upon small animals like rabbits and chicken, which we release into the enclosure. Apart from nod for tranquilising, we have sought permission to capture deer or wild boar to be released into the enclosure as prey," said an ATR official.

Veterinary assistant surgeon E Vijayaragavan is treating the animal with a mouth wash and a tablet once a week.

Elephant calf dies in big cat attack

COIMBATORE: A three-month-old female elephant calf died of injuries suspected to have been inflicted by a tiger at the Masinagudi forest range of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) recently.

According to the forest department, the animal could have been injured 10 days ago and the wounds got infected, resulting in its death. The calf was found dead by staff during a patrol on Tuesday. K Rajesh Kumar Veterinary assistant surgeon did the postmortem examination on the animal.

COIMBATORE: Officials at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve have planned to tranquilise a 16-month-old tiger cub, named ANM T56, to treat its damaged right upper canine tooth. It is being maintained in a spacious enclosure at Manthirimattam near Valparai. Based on a recommendation from an expert committee, officials have sent a letter to chief wildlife warden Syed Muzammil Abbas, seeking permission to tranquilise the cub. Veterinarians and officials suspect that the canine tooth developed a crack when the animal was captured at Thaimudi estate in September 2021. The damage has so far not prevented the animal from eating. However, the expert committee fear that the tooth could trouble the cub when it starts hunting. "Right now, the cub is preying upon small animals like rabbits and chicken, which we release into the enclosure. Apart from nod for tranquilising, we have sought permission to capture deer or wild boar to be released into the enclosure as prey," said an ATR official. Veterinary assistant surgeon E Vijayaragavan is treating the animal with a mouth wash and a tablet once a week. Elephant calf dies in big cat attack COIMBATORE: A three-month-old female elephant calf died of injuries suspected to have been inflicted by a tiger at the Masinagudi forest range of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) recently. According to the forest department, the animal could have been injured 10 days ago and the wounds got infected, resulting in its death. The calf was found dead by staff during a patrol on Tuesday. K Rajesh Kumar Veterinary assistant surgeon did the postmortem examination on the animal.