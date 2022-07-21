Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Dam at Mekedatu will hit water flow to Tamil Nadu’: State government informs Supreme Court

The Karnataka government told a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar that the reservoir is set to be constructed within the state and there is no question of impacting the water flow.

Published: 21st July 2022 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

The site where the proposed dam is to be built. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Opposing the construction of a reservoir at Mekedatu on the Cauvery river, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday submitted before the Supreme Court that the dam will ‘severely impact’ the water flow to the state.

“They (Karnataka) are proposing to impound some water at a place called Mekedatu, which according to us will severely impact the water flow to Biligundlu,” senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Tamil Nadu, said.

However, the Karnataka government refuted claims made by Tamil Nadu and told a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar that the reservoir is set to be constructed within the state and there is no question of impacting the water flow.

The bench, also comprising Justices AS Oka and JB Pardiwala, was hearing Tamil Nadu’s plea seeking to restrain the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) from deliberating or passing any order or direction concerning the detailed project report for the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project. 

After hearing arguments, the bench posted the matter for hearing to July 26 and issued notice on the application filed by Tamil Nadu.

While arguing, Rohatgi told the court the CWMA has no jurisdiction to examine the project.

“The question is whether this authority has the jurisdiction,” the bench observed, adding, “This is a jurisdictional issue”.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Karnataka, told the bench that the application filed by Tamil Nadu is completely misconceived.

During the hearing, the bench orally observed that the authority may deliberate on this issue but in that deliberation, if any decision is taken then it will be subject to the outcome of the application.

“It is our case, this deliberation is complete without jurisdiction,” Rohatgi said, adding, the whole thing is actually an attempt to bypass the judgment of this court. On the other hand, Divan said they will ask the authority to postpone the matter to Friday since the apex court is hearing the application.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery river Supreme Court Mekedatu
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp