Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi riots: SC turns down man's plea for including doctor of his choice for daughter's postmortem

The death of the class 12 girl on July 13 in the premises of the residential school had sparked off violence in certain areas of Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 21st July 2022 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kallakurichi SP P Pakalavan and other cops at the school

Kallakurichi SP P Pakalavan and other cops at the school. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea of a man, whose 17-year-old daughter was found dead at a private residential school in Tamil Nadu, that a doctor of his choice be permitted to be part of a team of experts to conduct a fresh postmortem on her body.

The death of the class 12 girl on July 13 in the premises of the residential school had sparked off violence in certain areas of Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narsimha, however, granted liberty to the father to approach the high court and bring all the information to their notice.

"Why should we doubt independent experts (to conduct post-mortem)?" the bench said.

The apex court asked the petitioner to either withdraw or face dismissal of the case.

The matter was then dismissed as withdrawn.

On July 19, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had refused to agree to the plea of a man that a doctor of his choice be permitted to be part of a team of experts ordered by the Madras High Court to conduct a fresh postmortem on her body.

The high court, while taking strong note of violent incidents, had directed the state police chief to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to identify the rioters and take stern action against them.

It had also ordered a re-postmortem on the body of the girl.

But a plea from the victim's father to include a doctor of his choice to participate in the re-postmortem was turned down.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Kallakurichi riots
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda with NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi, on July 21, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu a ray of hope for poor, marginalised, downtrodden citizens: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Migrants and farmers play vital role in nation building, can't ignore them: SC
Representational Image. (File Photo)
SC overturns Delhi HC order, allows unmarried woman to terminate pregnancy at 24 weeks
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons Sonia for second round of questioning on July 25: Officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp