Kollidam flood fury destroys crops in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: The discharge from the Mettur dam has reduced owing to rainfall decreasing in the catchment areas but horticultural crops cultivated on several acres in villages of Sirkazhi taluk in the district are under water. This is because 1,10,000 cusecs of water were released into the Kollidam river until a day ago.

Villages like Alakkudi, Muthalaimedu, Vellamanal and Nathalpadugai in the Kollidam block, which are near the river mouth, were the worst affected by the increased discharge. Horticultural crops in the villages were partially under water by Tuesday.

Residential units in Nathalpadugai and neighbouring hamlets were also affected after water entered some houses on Wednesday. Sirkazhi MLA M Panneerselvam inspected the flood damage in a fishing boat on Wednesday.

B Sivaprakasam, a farmer from Nathalpadugai, said, "I have planted cotton on 50 acres and almost 15 acres of it are underwater. My neighbours who cultivate crops such as eggplant, ladies’ finger and drumstick also suffered losses in lakhs. We request the government to compensate for the damages."

Horticultural crops are cultivated in the villages of Kollidam block because the region has loamy soil, which is not suitable for crops such as paddy. The villagers mostly cultivate cucumber, eggplant, ladies’ finger, drumstick and cluster beans.

They also cultivate flowers such as jasmine and tubers like tapioca. Cotton is also cultivated on a large scale. Almost all crops were damaged in the flood. When contacted, a horticulture department official said that the crop damage was being assessed.

MAYILADUTHURAI: The discharge from the Mettur dam has reduced owing to rainfall decreasing in the catchment areas but horticultural crops cultivated on several acres in villages of Sirkazhi taluk in the district are under water. This is because 1,10,000 cusecs of water were released into the Kollidam river until a day ago. Villages like Alakkudi, Muthalaimedu, Vellamanal and Nathalpadugai in the Kollidam block, which are near the river mouth, were the worst affected by the increased discharge. Horticultural crops in the villages were partially under water by Tuesday. Residential units in Nathalpadugai and neighbouring hamlets were also affected after water entered some houses on Wednesday. Sirkazhi MLA M Panneerselvam inspected the flood damage in a fishing boat on Wednesday. B Sivaprakasam, a farmer from Nathalpadugai, said, "I have planted cotton on 50 acres and almost 15 acres of it are underwater. My neighbours who cultivate crops such as eggplant, ladies’ finger and drumstick also suffered losses in lakhs. We request the government to compensate for the damages." Horticultural crops are cultivated in the villages of Kollidam block because the region has loamy soil, which is not suitable for crops such as paddy. The villagers mostly cultivate cucumber, eggplant, ladies’ finger, drumstick and cluster beans. They also cultivate flowers such as jasmine and tubers like tapioca. Cotton is also cultivated on a large scale. Almost all crops were damaged in the flood. When contacted, a horticulture department official said that the crop damage was being assessed.