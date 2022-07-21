Post Kallakurichi riots, Tamil Nadu police's Intelligence wing gets new IG

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just days after the riots in Kallakurichi over the death of a Class 12 student, the State on Wednesday transferred NZ Asiammal, Intelligence IG. Asiammal has been transferred to the Enforcement Division while KA Senthilvelan will take charge as the new Intelligence IG.

The order was issued by K Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government. Deshmukh Sekar Sanjay, who was heading the Cyber Crime Cell, has been posted as DCP Triplicane in place of P Pakalavan, who is the new SP of Kallakurichi.

Meanwhile, five ASPs have been promoted to SPs and five others have been transferred. Chennai will get five DCPs. DV Kiran Shruthi will take charge as DCP of Cyber Crime Cell in Chennai while Harsh Singh is the new DCP of Traffic North. The violence in Kallakurichi on July 17 has been attributed to an intelligence failure on the part of the police department.

