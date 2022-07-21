Residents of Dharmapuri urge Tamil Nadu government to rejuvenate Pidamaneri lake

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Pidamaneri urged the administration to renovate a lake in town. They alleged that the municipality has been releasing sewage into the water body over the last 10 years.

Pidamaneri lake, located near the municipality, is one of the most famous lakes in the district. Folklore has it that the poet Avvaiyar built the walls of the lake with her own hands, and hence, it was named Pidamaneri. But, while the lake has an enchanting story to it, it has a foul smell and the water has turned black due to the sewage from residential areas surrounding the lake.

K Senthilkumar, who runs a shop in Pidamaneri, said, "Pidamaneri is one of the most severely polluted lakes in the district. The pollution is so bad that if someone gets wet in the water, they get severe rashes. A foul smell emanates from the lake and the water has turned black."

Another resident, S Karthikeyan, said, "On weekdays, the panchayat staff burn trash on the fringes of the lake and thick smoke envelopes the area. Last year, they undertook a clean up mission, but the conditions have not improved. The clean up was meaningless as drains from over 10 areas still release water into the lake."

B Tamilarasi, another resident said, "The lake has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Not only the lake, but the drainage system should also be improved." Dharmapuri BDO officials told TNIE, "We will look into the issue. Last year we strengthened the walls of the lake to prevent the sewage from affecting the water."

