Tamil Nadu farmers welcome decision to procure Kuruvai paddy at revised rate from September 1

After the Centre's nod, Food Minister R Sakkarapani announced the new prices for the commodities, which included the MSP and the incentives by the State government.

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: Farmers from the Cauvery delta districts of Thanjavur and Tiruvarur have welcomed the State government's decision to procure Kuruvai paddy at the new minimum support price (MSP) from September 1, which is ahead of the customary date of October 1.

Owing to the early opening of the shutters of the Mettur dam and the subsequent cultivation of Kuruvai paddy taken up across districts, Chief Minister MK Stalin had in June written to the Centre for the implementation of procurement at the new rates from September 1 itself.

After the Centre's nod, Food Minister R Sakkarapani announced the new prices for the commodities, which included the MSP and the incentives by the State government. Grade A paddy variety will be procured at Rs 2,160 a quintal and the common variety at Rs 2,115 per quintal, the minister announced.

Earlier, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) had on June 8, 2022 approved Rs 2,060 per quintal (100 kg) for grade A (fine) variety of rice and Rs 2,040 for common variety paddy for the Kharif marketing season of 2022-23. The new prices are applicable from October 1, 2022, across the country.

Welcoming the announcement, R Sukumaran a farmer from Orathanadu, said, “The farmers cultivating Kuruvai paddy have been demanding new rates at an early date itself. The incentives provided by the State government will enthuse farmers to take up the cultivation.” P S Masilamani, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu farmers association also welcomed the move.

Meanwhile, the crop insurance scheme for Kuruvai paddy is yet to be announced, Masilamani said. Rather than depending on the prime minister's crop insurance scheme, the State Government itself should formulate a scheme, he added.

