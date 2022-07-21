Tamil Nadu police's Idol Wing CID seizes six 'antique' idols in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The idol wing CID police seized six metal idols, believed to be antiques, from a manufacturing unit near Swamimalai, on Wednesday. According to sources, the idol wing received information that Ramalingam, owner of Shritharsan Art Metals in Thiruvalanchuzhi, had several antique idols in his possession and searched the premises.

Interestingly, during the search, the officers seized a document stating that Ramalingam had, in 2015, approached the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) seeking clearance to send the idols abroad. However, it was rejected as the idols were suspected to be antiques, sources said.

It was also found that Ramalingam had already entered into a deal with Sisonke Events (Pt) Ltd, Durban, for a huge consideration and the extent of the deal is being verified, a release read.

During questioning, Ramalingam could neither explain the source of the idols nor had any documents. An FIR was registered and Ramalingam was produced before a court in Kumbakonam.

