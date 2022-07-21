Three electrocuted near Tamil Nadu's Tindivanam during hare hunt

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Three people's hunt for a hare ended in tragedy after they were allegedly electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an electric fence on Tuesday night near Tindivanam. One was detained in connection to the incident.

The next morning, relatives of the deceased -- identified as E Vengatesan (44), S Murugadoss (45) and P Subramani (40) of Brahmadesam village -- staged protests at the village demanding solatium. They cleared from the spot after police personnel pacified the protesters.

According to police, Sadagopan of Enthur near Tindivanam grew crops on land he had rented at Brahmadesam near Marakkanam. As his groundnut crops were frequently eaten by wild boars, Sadagopan set up an electric fence.

On Tuesday evening, Vengatesan, Murugados and Subramani village went to Sadagopan's land area to hunt hare. "As they did not return home, family members launched a search for them and later, found the bodies near the electric fence," said police.

Based on information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam for autopsy. A case was registered and Sadagopan was detained. Further inquiry is on.

CM MK Stalin orders Rs 2 lakh grant each to kin of victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday ordered officials to provide Rs 2 lakh solatium each to relatives of three victims who were electrocuted to death in Villupuram.

In a press statement, Stalin expressed condolences over the demise of Murugadas (45), Venkatesh (44) and Subramani (40) of Brahmadesam village in Marakkanam. The ex-gratia would be provided from the Chief Minister's public relief fund.

