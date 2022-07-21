Tiruchy Corporation to seal shops found repeatedly violating plastics ban

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The city corporation began inspection in all zones last week to seize banned plastic bags. Following the drive, several shops, including meat outlets, had placed boards in front of their shops requesting customers to bring their own bags.

Officials are still continuing random inspection in various areas but the civic body has directed its team to go one step further and seal those shops violating the ban repeatedly. "We will conduct inspection in shops that were inspected earlier. If we find them violating the ban again, we will seal the shops," corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan said.

Officials said that the continuing inspection will reduce the demand for plastic bags and other banned plastic products in the city. "Traders will stop storing huge quantity of plastic bags when they fail to get customers. The continuing inspection will also force them to avoid sourcing such plastics. Further, we have directed sanitation officials in each zone to hold regular inspection at various places," an official said.

The corporation has taken steps to destroy the seized plastic products as well. "We will be handing over the seized plastics mostly to cement factories. We are also exploring other recycling options," Vaithinathan said. Residents concurred that the continuing inspection would change customers' attitude.

"Several online sites and some supermarkets are already selling reusable shopping bags. Nowadays, I have kept such bags in my two-wheeler box as some traders have stopped giving them. The corporation should also consider conducting exhibitions for residents to buy eco-friendly bags at an affordable rate," said PA Ramaswamy, who was shopping at Gandhi Market.

As carelessly thrown plastics also impede desilting of drains and water carriers, the corporation has directed its zonal officials to regularly monitor the inspection drive. "Assistant commissioners of each zone are daily assessing the progress of the inspection drive. Our officials are also highlighting the need for stopping the use of plastic bags and other banned plastic products in most public meetings," an official said.

