Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri farmers accuse cooperative credit societies of not issuing loans

They alleged that instead of the two-cow scheme, cooperative bank staff only provide loans to farmers if they use their land as collateral.

Published: 22nd July 2022 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

A women farmer seen sowing the seeds as a first step of farming in Karimnagar

A woman farmer seen sowing seeds. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Participants at the monthly grievances meet on Friday, farmers accused Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) of not distributing loans. Further, they alleged that farmers Seeking loans to buy milch cattle are abused and turned away by employees.

M Prathapan, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Laborers Association said, "To help maintain milch animals especially cows, there is a scheme in cooperative loan societies where farmers with two cow can get up to Rs 36,000 without any collateral and low interest rates." 

"But this scheme is not provided to farmers, in fact any farmer who wishes to apply for this scheme is insulted and chased away. Many farmers who had gone to the PACCS for such loans had been disrespected and not even allowed inside the office," he said.

"Instead of this scheme, cooperative bank staff only provide loans to farmers if they use their land as collateral. The PACCS is also corrupt, to avail schemes we have to pay sometimes up to Rs 3000 to secure loans. We urge the administration to digitize the application process to prevent malpractice and to take action against cooperative bank managers for mistreating farmers," he added.

Commenting on the issue, representatives from the Cooperative department assured to launch a probe and take action. Further farmers also level charges against veterinary hospitals under the Animal husbandry departments.

S Chinnasamy, State president of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said, "According to norms the veterinary clinic across Tamil Nadu functions between 9 am and 1 pm and between 3 pm and 5pm. However, while doctors are diligent in treatment at the morning schedule. Over 80 per cent of the veterinary clinics remain closed at noon."

Further farmers also stated that most veterinary hospitals across the district do not provide medicine.  Animal Husbandry officials assured to investigate the matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri farmers GFarmer loans Dharmapuri loans
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp