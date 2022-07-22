Dharmapuri farmers accuse cooperative credit societies of not issuing loans

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Participants at the monthly grievances meet on Friday, farmers accused Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACCS) of not distributing loans. Further, they alleged that farmers Seeking loans to buy milch cattle are abused and turned away by employees.

M Prathapan, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Laborers Association said, "To help maintain milch animals especially cows, there is a scheme in cooperative loan societies where farmers with two cow can get up to Rs 36,000 without any collateral and low interest rates."

"But this scheme is not provided to farmers, in fact any farmer who wishes to apply for this scheme is insulted and chased away. Many farmers who had gone to the PACCS for such loans had been disrespected and not even allowed inside the office," he said.

"Instead of this scheme, cooperative bank staff only provide loans to farmers if they use their land as collateral. The PACCS is also corrupt, to avail schemes we have to pay sometimes up to Rs 3000 to secure loans. We urge the administration to digitize the application process to prevent malpractice and to take action against cooperative bank managers for mistreating farmers," he added.

Commenting on the issue, representatives from the Cooperative department assured to launch a probe and take action. Further farmers also level charges against veterinary hospitals under the Animal husbandry departments.

S Chinnasamy, State president of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said, "According to norms the veterinary clinic across Tamil Nadu functions between 9 am and 1 pm and between 3 pm and 5pm. However, while doctors are diligent in treatment at the morning schedule. Over 80 per cent of the veterinary clinics remain closed at noon."

Further farmers also stated that most veterinary hospitals across the district do not provide medicine. Animal Husbandry officials assured to investigate the matter.

