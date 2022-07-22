Home States Tamil Nadu

Separated wife must give food, eat with husband when he visits child: Madras HC

The spouse shall treat the other spouse as a guest as in our customs and practice, a guest is treated as Athiti Devo Bhava (Guest is God), and show kindness and empathy.

Madras High Court

By R Sivakumar
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a woman separated from her husband to show the man hospitality by serving him food and dining with him and their child whenever he visits the child to create a healthy atmosphere for the youngster.

The order recently passed by Justice Krishnan Ramasamy said, "...when the applicant/husband visits the residence of the respondent/wife to see his child and spend time with her, the respondent/wife is directed to receive him and allow him to spend time with his child without any inconvenience."

"Further, the respondent/wife is directed to show hospitality by providing snacks and dinner, etc., to him and have the same along with her child, which means husband, wife and children altogether and create a healthy atmosphere so that the child should feel happy and enjoy the moments by spending with the parents," the order said.

The judge warned both spouses of serious action if they indulge in parental alienation or fail to comply with the court's order. The spouse shall treat the other spouse as a guest as in our customs and practice, a guest is treated as Athiti Devo Bhava (Guest is God), and show kindness and empathy, the judge stated.

The matter pertains to a dispute between a woman bank officer and her husband. Their female child is living with her. The court had allowed the father to visit the wife’s house to spend time with the child in the evenings.

Taking a serious view on the matter of separation of parents and its impact on the children, the judge said separation is a misfortune, not much for spouses, but for the children born to them, who are the ultimate sufferers undergoing emotional pain and mental trauma silently.  

During separation, both spouses are not required to treat each other with equal respect or with love, but humanity demands to be nice to the other in front of their children, he said.

