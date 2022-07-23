Don't deface public places: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has warned of strict measures against those sticking posters and painting walls of public places.

The civic body has issued a warning not to paint advertisements or put up posters on public places such as government buildings, walls, street lamp posts, road medians, bridges, flyovers and natural structures. If violated, fines will be imposed and criminal cases will be filed against the concerned persons or organisation.

With new flyovers emerging in the city, the pillars of the structures have turned into poster zones. Apart from that, walls of government buildings and public places have become appalling to the eyes of people due to the rise in illegal posters and political party paintings.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said the civic body along with the Coimbatore City CoP (Commissioner of Police) will be holding a meeting with the printing firms and other organisations next week in this regard and take strict action against the violators.

"As things are getting out of control and the city is being turned awful with the posters and paintings, we have given a warning initially. Sticking posters or painting the walls of government buildings or public places is a criminal offence under the Tamil Nadu Parks, Playfields and Open spaces Act. Fines will be imposed and criminal proceedings will be taken against the violators after measuring the square feet of the illegal posters or paintings in the city limits," he added.

The civic body is yet to deploy special teams to monitor or remove the existing posters. However, stringent action would be taken against individuals and organisations if they are found violating the order despite the warnings, said Prathap.

