Home States Tamil Nadu

IRCDUC urges Tamil Nadu government to amend rules to add Bala Sabhas in gram panchayats

The children policy states that the State will adopt overarching measures to ensure that 'children are respected and given opportunities to partake in matters of concern to them'.

Published: 23rd July 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Gram sabha meeting

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) has urged the government to include Bala Sabhas in the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Ward Committee and Area Sabha) Rules, 2022, which was notified by the State recently.

While the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Children, 2021 states that children are capable of forming views and there is a provision for creating Bala Sabhas in Gram Panchayats, there is no similar provision for the urban set-up.

The children policy states that the State will adopt overarching measures to ensure that "children are respected and given opportunities to partake in matters of concern to them". It also has a provision for the creation of Bala Sabhas in all Gram Panchayats, where all children in the age group 12-18 years, are members.

The Bala Sabhas are to meet at least four times in a year, pass resolutions on matters related to children and submit them to the Gram Sabha to take appropriate action by affirming the resolutions passed in Bala Sabha, said a statement from Vanessa Peter, founder of IRCDUC.

However, the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Ward Committee and Area Sabha) Rules, 2022 notified on June 24, 2022, has no reference to the formation of Bala Sabhas or Siruvar Sabhas, involving children.

The IRCDUC urged the State to amend the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Ward Committee and Area Sabha) Rules, 2022 so as to constitute Siruvar Nagara Mandrams' or Bala Sabhas to ensure that children are provided with a democratic space to provide their inputs and strengthen public policies and programmes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies IRCDUC Tamil nadu government Gram panchayats
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp