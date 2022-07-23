One-day devotional tour package launched in Madurai for Aadi month

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Tourism Development Department along with Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department have jointly launched a special one-day Amman tourism package for the Tamil month of Aadi in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu government is taking several efforts to improve the tourism sector in the State, and as a part of this, one-day devotional Amman tour packages in districts including Chennai, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, and Madurai have been announced.

The package which is for 12 hours, starting from 8.30 am till 8.30 pm, will take devotees to famous Amman shrines in the district.

Sources said that a special tourism package was launched within Madurai district recently. As per the itinerary, the tour starts at Hotel Tamilnadu and people will be taken to temples Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, Madurai Mariamman temple, Vandiyur Kali Amman temple, Madapuram Vetudaiyar Kaliamman temple, Vittaneri Muthu Mariamman Temple, among others.

Officials from the tourism department said special arrangements including lunch at Thayamangalam temple, transportation, special darshan, and prasadam are included in the package. The tour will be held on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The fee for this tour package is Rs 900 per person, and people can register for the tour through www.ttdconline.com or visit Hotel Tamil Nadu, they added.

