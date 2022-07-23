Home States Tamil Nadu

One-day devotional tour package launched in Madurai for Aadi month

The package which is for 12 hours, starting from 8.30 am till 8.30 pm, will take devotees to famous Amman shrines in the district.

Published: 23rd July 2022 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Meenakshiamman Temple in Madurai

Meenakshiamman Temple in Madurai (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Tourism Development Department along with Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department have jointly launched a special one-day Amman tourism package for the Tamil month of Aadi in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu government is taking several efforts to improve the tourism sector in the State, and as a part of this, one-day devotional Amman tour packages in districts including Chennai, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, and Madurai have been announced.

The package which is for 12 hours, starting from 8.30 am till 8.30 pm, will take devotees to famous Amman shrines in the district.

Sources said that a special tourism package was launched within Madurai district recently. As per the itinerary, the tour starts at Hotel Tamilnadu and people will be taken to temples Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, Madurai Mariamman temple, Vandiyur Kali Amman temple, Madapuram Vetudaiyar Kaliamman temple, Vittaneri Muthu Mariamman Temple, among others. 

Officials from the tourism department said special arrangements including lunch at Thayamangalam temple, transportation, special darshan, and prasadam are included in the package. The tour will be held on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The fee for this tour package is Rs 900 per person, and people can register for the tour through www.ttdconline.com or visit Hotel Tamil Nadu, they added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourism Development Department HRCE department Amman tourism
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp