Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin reviews arrangements for 44th Chess Olympiad

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Friday chaired a review meeting to discuss the preparatory works ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad. The arrival of international players, preparatory works at the airport, security, accommodation, inaugural and valedictory programmes, and receiving of the Chess Olympiad torch were among the topics discussed.

PWD Minister EV Velu apprised the CM on the facilities arranged at the airport. Sports Minister Siva V Meyyanathan spoke about the preparatory works at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where the inaugural ceremony would take place, and at the tournament halls, where the games would be organised.

Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan spoke about the arrangements for cultural programmes and the hop-on-hop-off bus services. Besides, discussions were on to declare a local holiday in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts on the inaugural day of the Olympiad.

The CM also sought details on the development of the web portal and the app that would provide information about the Olympiad to players and the public. He also ordered officials to ensure all basic infrastructural facilities such as frequent buses to Mamallapuram.

The Olympiad will be organised between July 28 and August 10. It is expected that over 2,000 chess players from 187 countries would participate in the event.

