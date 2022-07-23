Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin reviews arrangements for 44th Chess Olympiad

The arrival of international players, preparatory works at the airport, security, accommodation, inaugural and valedictory programmes, and receiving of the Chess Olympiad torch.

Published: 23rd July 2022 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Friday chaired a review meeting to discuss the preparatory works ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad. The arrival of international players, preparatory works at the airport, security, accommodation, inaugural and valedictory programmes, and receiving of the Chess Olympiad torch were among the topics discussed.

PWD Minister EV Velu apprised the CM on the facilities arranged at the airport. Sports Minister Siva V Meyyanathan spoke about the preparatory works at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, where the inaugural ceremony would take place, and at the tournament halls, where the games would be organised.

Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan spoke about the arrangements for cultural programmes and the hop-on-hop-off bus services. Besides, discussions were on to declare a local holiday in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur districts on the inaugural day of the Olympiad.

The CM also sought details on the development of the web portal and the app that would provide information about the Olympiad to players and the public. He also ordered officials to ensure all basic infrastructural facilities such as frequent buses to Mamallapuram.

The Olympiad will be organised between July 28 and August 10. It is expected that over 2,000 chess players from 187 countries would participate in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Chess Olympiad 44th Chess Olympiad Siva V Meyyanathan
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp